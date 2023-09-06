NEW YORK (PIX11) – A teachers union will be meeting with Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday to talk about filling the teacher shortage and keeping schools safe in New York City.

Hochul and the United Federation of Teachers will discuss increasing diversity among school staff, teacher recruitment and retaining talented teachers. There will also be discussions on keeping teachers safe, as Hochul is expected to sign a school workplace bill aimed at implementing programs to prevent workplace violence at schools.

Starting on the first day of school in New York City, 744 elementary schools will lock their front doors using a camera system. Students and staff will also be able to text tips to an anonymous hotline that’s monitored by a school safety command center.

The new law includes a special focus on 250 at-risk schools and a $78 million investment in technology.

Mayor Eric Adams said this year, the top two challenges facing New York City public schools are safety and an influx of 19,000 migrant students in need of a plethora of resources.

New York City Department of Education Chancellor David Banks said parents and their kids can expect two things this school year — that their child will be safe and learn to read.