PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe takes a look at the highly anticipated film “Where the Crawdads Sing” with star Taylor John Smith. He plays “Tate” — a love interest to the protagonist “Kya Clark” portrayed by Daisy Edgar-Jones.

For those who have read The New York Times bestselling book, you already know there are twists and turns to the story. Taylor did his best to give a snapshot of the movie without any spoilers.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” premieres exclusively in theaters on Friday, July 15.