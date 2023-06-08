New York (PIX11) Singer Taylor Swift is breaking records with her Eras Tour. Approximately 70,000 ‘Swifties’ with pure adrenaline packed MetLife Stadium to experience Swift. One downside with many of the concert-goers is they may have experienced post-concert amnesia the next day. Dr. Jeff Gardere returns to PIX11 to discuss with Dan and Hazel the reasons why people may go though this type of memory loss.

