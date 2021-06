NEW YORK — In March 2020, Taylor Hickson was all smiles on set talking about her new show “Motherland: Fort Salem.”

Who would have imagined that she would be our last in-studio entertainment guest for more than a year?

Hickson returned to the PIX11 Morning News to chat with Ojinika Obiekwe about the show, which is back for season two.

Catch “Motherland: Fort Salem” on June 22 on Freeform. Episodes are also available the next day on Hulu.