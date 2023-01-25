New York (PIX11) One of Netflix’s most popular shows ‘You’ is back for season 4. Actress Tati Gabrielle will return as ‘Marienne’. This next season will take place in London and will feature more crazy twists in the world of ‘Joe Goldberg’.

Tati expressed how much of a fan she was of the show before getting cast and was super excited when she received her role as ‘Marienne’. She says her character will be different this season and will be coming out of her shell.

Tati is also a part of the heist series ‘Kaleidoscope’ playing ‘Hannah Kim’. The show follows a master thief and his crew’s attempt at a heist worth 7 billion dollars. ‘Kaleidoscope’ episodes are sorted out by color and not by number. The audience picks whatever order they would like to watch the show.

‘You’ Season 4 premiered in two parts, on February 9 and March 10 on Netflix. All episodes of ‘Kaleidoscope’ are streaming on the network now.