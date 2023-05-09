New York (PIX11) Radio personality TT Torrez is making moves at Hot 97 with her new timeslot and show ‘Tap In with TT.’ She interviews some of the biggest names in music and touches on trending topics. Listeners can hear the sounds of DJ Enuff and DJ Drewski when they tune in. They can also discover new emerging artists.

People can catch ‘Tap In with TT’ weekdays 10am-3pm on Hot 97.

Hot 97’s Summer Jam is back in New York. This time the festivities will be at The UBS Arena on June 4th. There will be a celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop with The Lox. Some of the artists who will be performing are Cardi B, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Glorilla, French Montana and many others.

Tickets for Summer Jam are still available at Hot97.com.