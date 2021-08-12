Taking over TV: Tami Roman talks ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ on BET+

NEW YORK — A pioneer of reality television, Tami Roman caught our attention back in 1993 on MTV’s “The Real World: Los Angeles.”

She’s been entertaining us through social media and on television ever since. 

Now, she’s taking over with multiple television shows, beginning with the Thursday premiere of “The Ms. Pat Show” where she plays the sassy sister.

The entrepreneur, author, actress and social media mogul spoke with PIX11 News about her character on the show and what viewers can expect.

Catch Roman and her series “The Ms. Pat Show” streaming on BET+ beginning Thursday.

