New York (PIX11) Sherry Cola is rolling into theaters with laughter in her latest film ‘Joy Ride.’ The movie follows four Asian-American friends as they travel through Asia to find one of their birth mothers. The actress, comedian, and writer takes on the role of ‘Lolo.’

Cola describes ‘Joy Ride’ as a chaotic adventure with friends discovering who they are. There will be many Asian inside jokes throughout the film and she considers it refreshing. One of the main standouts of ‘Joy Ride’ is the representation of the Asian culture. That means a lot to Sherry.

‘Joy Ride’ opens nationwide in theaters July 7, 2023.