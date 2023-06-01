New York (PIX11) Things are wrapping up for the the first season of the Hallmark drama ‘Ride.’ It follows the McMurray family in Colorado. They are struggling to save their ranch. The series takes viewers on a ride showing the family through their trials and tribulations.

Actress Nancy Travis takes on the role of ‘Isabel McMurray’ who is a woman full of grit and grace. ‘Isabel’ is driven to make her family ranch survive. One of Nancy’s favorite parts of working on the show is the wardrobe. She enjoyed wearing jeans and a loose shirt while filming.

The season finale of ‘Ride’ airs Sunday May 28, 2023 on Hallmark. All episodes are also available on VOD.