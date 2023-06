New York (PIX11) If you’re looking for sweet treats for mom, the Blondery may have you covered. Auzerais Bellamy, founder of Blondery, has quite the journey. Bellamy has worked in top restaurants over the years until she decided to create her own signature dessert spot. Her blondies have become a hit. Auzerais shows PIX11’s Dan and Hazel a DIY of how she creates her bouquet of flowers with blondies.

To place an order from Blondery, visit the website blondery.com