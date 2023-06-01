New York (PIX11) After waiting almost two years, ‘Sweet Tooth’ is back for season 2. The fantasy drama follows a boy named ‘Gus’ who is half human and half deer in a post-apocalyptic world with other hybrids. Season two will keep the family friendly approach to the series but it will be a bit darker.

Young actor Christian Convery, who portrays ‘Gus,’ shares the show will be taking a deep look into his origins. One of the things he liked about this season was the addition of more kids on the show. It was a different type of chemistry for Christian who loved hanging out with them.

Season two of ‘Sweet Tooth’ is streaming now on Netflix. Netflix has renewed it for a third and final season.