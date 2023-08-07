QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are looking for two men wanted in connection with two violent robberies that occurred on the subway in Queens.

The first incident happened on an F train on June 30. Police said the suspects tried to grab a 64-year-old man’s wallet that was attached by a chain, and when they couldn’t take it off, they punched him in the face.

The suspects allegedly stole cash from his pocket and fled the train at the 169th Street station.

According to detectives, the same suspects allegedly targeted a 73-year-old man two days later at the Sutphin Boulevard station.

Police said the suspects are accused of knocking the victim down as he walked up the stairs and took his wallet. The suspects used the victim’s debit card at a nearby deli, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).