MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a group wanted in connection to a violent robbery of a woman in Chelsea back in July.

The incident happened on 23rd Street and 6th Avenue around 10 p.m. on July 5. Police said an individual in the group sprayed a 34-year-old woman with an unknown substance before snatching her purse, injuring her arm in the process.

The victim refused medical attention. Police said the suspects fled into a train station on the W and R lines at Broadway and West 23rd Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

