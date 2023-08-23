RIDGE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 3-year-old girl was seriously injured after being shot by a man before he took his own life Tuesday, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Police said they were investigating a homicide that occurred on June 19 and were talking to a friend of the suspect, 38-year-old Gary Jones, at a home in Ridge.

The friend told officers that Jones was in the home, police said. Officers then directed the friend as well as children in the home outside, according to authorities.

Police said that’s when Jones appeared with a handgun. He fired several shots at the officers, police said, with one bullet going through a wall and striking a 3-year-old girl in the next apartment.

The child was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery, according to authorities. The child’s father told PIX11 News she’s had a blood transfusion but is expected to recover.

Officers then surrounded the home with hostage negotiators, police said, before a robot was sent in. Jones was discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.