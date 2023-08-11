MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man they say punched a 72-year-old man in an unprovoked attack in the Meatpacking District on July 26.

The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. on 9th Avenue. Police said that the suspect and the victim were talking when the attack happened.

The suspect fled into a building at 117 9th Ave., according to police. The victim was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village.

Police said the suspect is about 5’8″ with a slim build. He was last seen wearing multicolored shorts and black slippers.

