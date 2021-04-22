Survivors of violence crime fight for reform

A new report showed that three million Americans are victims of violent crime over the course of one year.

This highlights a life-threatening void in criminal justice reform where those impacted by crime rarely get the help they need.

The lack of support creates a vicious cycle of crime that disproportionately affects communities of color.

That’s where the Alliance for Safety and Justice comes in. They’re looking to shift the focus on criminal justice reform to break the cycle of violence.

Aswad Thomas, one of the many voices of the moment, spoke to PIX11 News to share his story and how the organization is working to break the violence.