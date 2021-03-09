Young actor Jordan Elsass chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe all about his new CW series, “Superman & Lois,” which has already been renewed for a second season after incredible ratings.

Elsass plays one of the two teenage sons of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, who have moved their family back to Smallville in this reimagining of the classic superhero tale.

Elsass talked about his role in the hit show, filming the series during the pandemic and how he’s different from his on-screen character.

Catch “Superman & Lois” Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on PIX11 or your local CW station.