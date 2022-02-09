Super side dish for the big game: Mighty Quinn’s BBQ Broccoli Salad

Celebrity chef and Pitmaster at Mighty Quinn’s BBQ Huge Mangum shares a tasty side dish that folks can whip up and include in their feast ahead of the big game this weekend!

Broccoli Salad from Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque

RECIPE: 

INGREDIENTS
3 heads Broccoli Florets
1 cup Bacon (cooked, crispy, diced) (Reserve fat for dressing)
1 cup Cranberries (Dried)
1 cup Almonds (Toasted, Sliced)
1/2 cup Red Onions (Small diced)
1/4 cup Marcona Almonds (salted)
2 cup Buttermilk
1 cup Mayo
1/4 cup Honey
1 tablespoon Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
2 tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar
1/2 cup Bacon Fat (rendered)
1 batch Salt & Pepper


PREPARATION
1. Combine Salad Ingredients
2. Combine Dressing Ingredients Except for Bacon Fat.
3. Slowly Whisk in the Bacon Fat
4. Season with salt & pepper to taste
5. Toss w/ Salad Mixture
6. Let sit in fridge for 30 mins, re-toss, serve

