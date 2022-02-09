Super side dish for the big game: Mighty Quinn’s BBQ Broccoli Salad

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (StudyFinds.org) - Young children are often getting their hands into everything. Unfortunately, a new study finds one of those things is tobacco. Along with all the other germs that may be floating around, researchers say nearly all kids are collecting traces of tobacco on their hands as well.

Scientists from San Diego State University and the University of Cincinnati swabbed the hands of 504 children under the age of 11. Surprisingly, 97 percent showed “some level of nicotine present on their hands.” Moreover, 95 percent of the children living in a non-smoking home still displayed the presence of tobacco on their hands. This suggests the issue is a near universal problem for moms and dads — not just an issue for smoking parents.