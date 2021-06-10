Sun protection: Sunscreens for your face, body, lips and babies

NEW YORK — We’ve had some pretty sunny days, and the official start of summer is still days away.

As we learned not to leave the house without a mask, we need to do the same with sunscreen.

There is such a variety in skin protection, what do we pick? 

Lifestyle contributor Valerie Greenberg showed some options for the face, body, lips and overall coverage.

Face: Garnier Green Labs Serum Cream Collection($21.99) –  Available at drug, food and mass-market retailers or garnierusa.com 

Body coverage: 

APS Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen ($48.75) – Purchase at https://store.aristocratps.com/products/aps-sheer-body-mist-sunscreen-spf-50 

Bliss Block tar Invisible Daily Sunscreen ($22) Available at Target and Blissworld.com 

Lips: Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 ($8) Available at Sephora or GetJetBlack.com 

Kids: Project Sunscreen ($16.99) Available at Amazon, Target and projectsunscreen.com 

Babies: CoTZ Baby SPF 40 Mineral Sunscreen ($25) Available at https://cotzskincare.com/ 

Baby sun barriers: The California Beach Company Pop N’ Go playpen ($144.97) Available at https://thecaliforniabeachco.com/ 

