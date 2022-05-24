The summer travel season is heating up!
Gabe Saglie, Senior Editor for Travelzoo, spoke with PIX11 Morning News about current airfare rates, along with how to save money on travel. He also shared international destinations to visit this year.
by: Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Allie Jasinski
