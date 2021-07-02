Summer style with Tita, the hilarious cartoon from the South Bronx

It’s officially beach season and you can’t show up at the beach without some summer style.

Who better to give us some summer style tips than one of New York’s Very Own, Tita, the hilarious animated star of actor-comedian Victor Cruz’s “Tita’s World” series,

The South Bronx native chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about how she’s spending her Fourth of July weekend and her new merch items, including a tote bag, a beach towel and sandals.

Check out Tita’s new “Hot Tita Summer” collection here now.

