Diary of a Void Emi Yagi Fiction (Translated) 978-0-14-313687-3 A woman fakes a pregnancy at work to get out of the daily tasks. This is a fun ruse until things begin to blur and become more and more surreal!

Sarahland Sam Cohen Fiction (Short Stories) 978-1-5387-3507-7 A book of short stories where most if not all of the characters are named Sarah. It’s a surreal and fun journey, and a quick read!

Meaty Samantha Irby Essays 978-0-525-43616-4 Samantha Irby’s first collection of essays. This book is a ROMP. She covers it all: mental health, tacos, IBS, and everything in between,.

The Selected Works of Audre Lorde Audre Lorde / Edt. Roxanne Gay Essays & Poetry 978-1-324-00461-5 This book is an incredible collection of some of the deepest and most poignant works by Audre Lorde. Essays, poems, and her entire soul.

The Appeal Janice Hallett Fiction (Mystery) 978-1-982187-46-0 This is a fun mystery novel for those who love a good murder mystery podcast. In this book, the reader is the one rifling through text messages, emails, etc. to solve a murder!

Motherthing Ainslie Hogarth Fiction (Horror) 978-0-593-46702-2 A young newlywed moves in with her husband and his mother, and she’s looking at the bright side, hoping they can establish a loving relationship. But, when her mother-in-law suddenly dies, things begin to take a turn for