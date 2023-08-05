New York (PIX11) Many people are looking for that next book to read during the summer. Books Are Magic is a community store that has book signings, story times for kids, and book launches. There are two locations both in Brooklyn: 225 Smith Street and 122 Montague Street. Jules Rivera from Books Are Magic shares a few books to check out.
|Diary of a Void
|Emi Yagi
|Fiction (Translated)
|978-0-14-313687-3
|A woman fakes a pregnancy at work to get out of the daily tasks. This is a fun ruse until things begin to blur and become more and more surreal!
|Sarahland
|Sam Cohen
|Fiction (Short Stories)
|978-1-5387-3507-7
|A book of short stories where most if not all of the characters are named Sarah. It’s a surreal and fun journey, and a quick read!
|Meaty
|Samantha Irby
|Essays
|978-0-525-43616-4
|Samantha Irby’s first collection of essays. This book is a ROMP. She covers it all: mental health, tacos, IBS, and everything in between,.
|The Selected Works of Audre Lorde
|Audre Lorde / Edt. Roxanne Gay
|Essays & Poetry
|978-1-324-00461-5
|This book is an incredible collection of some of the deepest and most poignant works by Audre Lorde. Essays, poems, and her entire soul.
|The Appeal
|Janice Hallett
|Fiction (Mystery)
|978-1-982187-46-0
|This is a fun mystery novel for those who love a good murder mystery podcast. In this book, the reader is the one rifling through text messages, emails, etc. to solve a murder!
|Motherthing
|Ainslie Hogarth
|Fiction (Horror)
|978-0-593-46702-2
|A young newlywed moves in with her husband and his mother, and she’s looking at the bright side, hoping they can establish a loving relationship. But, when her mother-in-law suddenly dies, things begin to take a turn for
|The Wedding Date
|Jasmine Giollory
|Fiction (Romance)
|978-0-399-58766-5
|Drew’s ex’s wedding is approaching and he doesn’t have a date! Out of nowhere, a blackout puts him in the presence of the perfect canidate. The two have an amazing time at the wedding and go their separate ways, but now they can’t stop thinking about each other.