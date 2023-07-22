New York (PIX11) Movie theaters have been heating up this summer with films. The enjoyment of certain flicks does not have to end once the movie goes off. Editor-In-Chief of The Toy Insider Marissa Silva brings in some toys from this season’s blockbusters for PIX11’s Dan and Kala.

BARBIE: THE MOVIE DOLLS (MATTEL)

● Celebrate Barbie The Movie with collector dolls!

● Each doll includes a move-accurate outfit and accessories.

● Kids can choose from multiple Barbie dolls in various outfits from

the film, multiple Ken dolls in different outfits from the film, the Gloria

doll, and the President Barbie doll.

● Ages: 3+

● MSRP: $25-50

● Available: Major Retailers

BARBIE: THE MOVIE HOT WHEELS RC BARBIE

CORVETTE (MATTEL)

● This remote-control 1956 Corvette Stingray is

based on the one in Barbie: The Movie and can hold

two Barbie dolls.

● Place accessories in the trunk that opens and

closes just like in real life.

● The full-function remote-control vehicle can

reach speeds up to 5 miles per hour and has all the

movie-accurate details to create authentic road trips

with Barbie.

● Ages: 4+

● MSRP: $55

BARBIE: THE MOVIE MEGA DREAMHOUSE

(MEGA)

● Spend a day with Barbie and Ken in a

replica of the iconic dreamhouse!

● As seen in Barbie The Movie, this

buildable replica is loaded with details

including a spiral staircase and a pool with a

slide.

● Build the three-story home complete

with a kitchen, bar, bedroom, spa, and more.

● It includes four buildable

micro-dolls: Barbie, Ken, and two fashion

mannequins.

● The 1795 bricks and pieces include

furniture, fashion, food, and pool

accessories.

● Ages: 10+

● MSRP: $150

● Available: Amazon, Mattel Creations

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES MUTANT MAYHEM ACTION FIGURE ASSORTMENT (PLAYMATES)

● These poseable TMNT figures stand

4-5 inches tall

● The mutants and villains come with

their iconic weapons and a separate rack of

accessories and weapons!

● The characters available are Splinter,

Bebop, Leatherhead, Superfly, and

Rocksteady!

● Ages: 4+

● MSRP: $9.99

● Available: Walmart, Amazon, Target

TMNT MUTANT MAYHEM PIZZA FIRE VAN (PLAYMATES)

● This pizza truck works with all Basic TMNT action

figures!

● Kids can electronically fire up to 8 pizza pies with

the built-in pizza launcher!

● The truck can fit all 4 Turtles and Splinter inside.

● Kids can decorate the truck with pizza stickers.

● Ages: 4+

● MSRP: $39.99

● Available: Walmart, Amazon, Target

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS

2-IN-1 TRANSFORMING MASK

BUMBLEBEE & OPTIMUS (HASBRO)

● Get ready to roll out with the new

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 2-in-1

Masks.

● Bumblebee & Optimus masks can

convert from robot to mask mode in 15

steps so kids can easily roleplay as they

imagine being a part of the action.

● The battle on Earth is no longer

between the heroic Autobots and the evil

Decepticons as the new “Transformers:

Rise of the Beasts” film introduces the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons, in an epic

‘90s globetrotting adventure.

● These 2-in-1 masks can convert from a robot action figure to mask mode.

● Includes a 9-inch mask, an elastic strap, and nose padding for an adjustable fit while in mask mode.

● Ages: 6+

● MSRP: $34.99

● Available: Major Retailers

LEGO DISNEY ARIEL’S TREASURE CHEST SET (LEGO)

● Build a treasure chest and make a matching

bracelet!

● The treasure chest has an opening lid and two

secret compartments for treasures.

● It comes with three characters from the movie:

Disney Princess Ariel, Flounder, and Sebastian LEGO

figures.

● Set Disney Princess Ariel on the turntable to see

her dance.

● Ages: 6+

● MSRP: $44.99

● Available: LEGO

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE POSABLE MARIO AND

15-INCH POSABLE LUIGI PLUSH (JAKKS PACIFIC)

● The Super Mario Bros Movie posable plushes are

inspired by the Mario and Luigi characters from the movie!

● They are fully articulated with hidden armature.

● Comes with premium details with realistic acrylic eyes!

● Ages: 3+

● MSRP: $29.99

● Available: Target