New York (PIX11) Movie theaters have been heating up this summer with films. The enjoyment of certain flicks does not have to end once the movie goes off. Editor-In-Chief of The Toy Insider Marissa Silva brings in some toys from this season’s blockbusters for PIX11’s Dan and Kala.
BARBIE: THE MOVIE DOLLS (MATTEL)
● Celebrate Barbie The Movie with collector dolls!
● Each doll includes a move-accurate outfit and accessories.
● Kids can choose from multiple Barbie dolls in various outfits from
the film, multiple Ken dolls in different outfits from the film, the Gloria
doll, and the President Barbie doll.
● Ages: 3+
● MSRP: $25-50
● Available: Major Retailers
BARBIE: THE MOVIE HOT WHEELS RC BARBIE
CORVETTE (MATTEL)
● This remote-control 1956 Corvette Stingray is
based on the one in Barbie: The Movie and can hold
two Barbie dolls.
● Place accessories in the trunk that opens and
closes just like in real life.
● The full-function remote-control vehicle can
reach speeds up to 5 miles per hour and has all the
movie-accurate details to create authentic road trips
with Barbie.
● Ages: 4+
● MSRP: $55
BARBIE: THE MOVIE MEGA DREAMHOUSE
(MEGA)
● Spend a day with Barbie and Ken in a
replica of the iconic dreamhouse!
● As seen in Barbie The Movie, this
buildable replica is loaded with details
including a spiral staircase and a pool with a
slide.
● Build the three-story home complete
with a kitchen, bar, bedroom, spa, and more.
● It includes four buildable
micro-dolls: Barbie, Ken, and two fashion
mannequins.
● The 1795 bricks and pieces include
furniture, fashion, food, and pool
accessories.
● Ages: 10+
● MSRP: $150
● Available: Amazon, Mattel Creations
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES MUTANT MAYHEM ACTION FIGURE ASSORTMENT (PLAYMATES)
● These poseable TMNT figures stand
4-5 inches tall
● The mutants and villains come with
their iconic weapons and a separate rack of
accessories and weapons!
● The characters available are Splinter,
Bebop, Leatherhead, Superfly, and
Rocksteady!
● Ages: 4+
● MSRP: $9.99
● Available: Walmart, Amazon, Target
TMNT MUTANT MAYHEM PIZZA FIRE VAN (PLAYMATES)
● This pizza truck works with all Basic TMNT action
figures!
● Kids can electronically fire up to 8 pizza pies with
the built-in pizza launcher!
● The truck can fit all 4 Turtles and Splinter inside.
● Kids can decorate the truck with pizza stickers.
● Ages: 4+
● MSRP: $39.99
● Available: Walmart, Amazon, Target
TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
2-IN-1 TRANSFORMING MASK
BUMBLEBEE & OPTIMUS (HASBRO)
● Get ready to roll out with the new
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 2-in-1
Masks.
● Bumblebee & Optimus masks can
convert from robot to mask mode in 15
steps so kids can easily roleplay as they
imagine being a part of the action.
● The battle on Earth is no longer
between the heroic Autobots and the evil
Decepticons as the new “Transformers:
Rise of the Beasts” film introduces the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons, in an epic
‘90s globetrotting adventure.
● These 2-in-1 masks can convert from a robot action figure to mask mode.
● Includes a 9-inch mask, an elastic strap, and nose padding for an adjustable fit while in mask mode.
● Ages: 6+
● MSRP: $34.99
● Available: Major Retailers
LEGO DISNEY ARIEL’S TREASURE CHEST SET (LEGO)
● Build a treasure chest and make a matching
bracelet!
● The treasure chest has an opening lid and two
secret compartments for treasures.
● It comes with three characters from the movie:
Disney Princess Ariel, Flounder, and Sebastian LEGO
figures.
● Set Disney Princess Ariel on the turntable to see
her dance.
● Ages: 6+
● MSRP: $44.99
● Available: LEGO
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE POSABLE MARIO AND
15-INCH POSABLE LUIGI PLUSH (JAKKS PACIFIC)
● The Super Mario Bros Movie posable plushes are
inspired by the Mario and Luigi characters from the movie!
● They are fully articulated with hidden armature.
● Comes with premium details with realistic acrylic eyes!
● Ages: 3+
● MSRP: $29.99
● Available: Target