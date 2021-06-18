Summer manners makeover: How to act in public post pandemic

New York is back after Gov. Andrew Cuomo eased most of the state’s COVID restrictions across the state. But some people seem to have forgotten basic manners and civility.

In recent weeks we’re seeing increased reports of fights, arguments and overall rebellion in public. Did people forget how to act in public after being locked down for a year?

Etiquette experts Monica and Darian Lewis from the Monica Lewis School of Etiquette joined the PIX11 Morning News to share some tips for a summer manners makeover.