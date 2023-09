NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Sugar Hill Music Festival is taking place this weekend in Harlem, and it’ll be paying tribute to a Black music pioneer who played alongside Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie and Thelonious Monk.

Jazz saxophonist Coleman Hawkins was a star soloist who honed his skills in Harlem, where his legacy will now be on permanent display due to the work of cultural historian Karen Taylor.

