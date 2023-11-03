WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) – Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison will be resigning from the position Friday, he announced in an email to his department.

Harrison wrote in a letter to the Suffolk County Police Department that the past two years as commissioner were not only a privilege, but one of the greatest highlights of his law-enforcement career.

Harrison is giving his notice to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone to end his tenure as the commissioner. This is also the end of Bellone’s tenure due to term limits, so the new county executive that will be elected Tuesday will select a new commissioner.

Harrison was the first black Suffolk County police commissioner and took over at the end of 2021. Over the last two years as the top cop, he helped implement a 1,000-page plan incorporating officer body cameras and bolstering the response to people suffering from mental health crises.

Harrison was previously the chief of department at the NYPD and served as the department’s chief of detectives.

Harrison also oversaw the arrest of the suspect Gilgo Beach killer, Rex Heuermann, this past July. He formed the Gilgo Beach homicide task force quickly after taking the job.

Friday will also reportedly be Harrison’s last day on the job.