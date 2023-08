New York (PIX11) Rapper Styles P made his mark in hip hop over the years. After recently retiring as a solo artist, he is focusing more on his health businesses Juices for Life and Farmacy for Life. He and his wife Adjua Styles adopted a healthier lifestyle and want to share it with their community. Their partnership has spanned 13 years with the goal is to expose communities to fruits, vegetables, and a healthy lifestyle.

Check out farmacyforlife.com.