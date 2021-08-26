Stuntwoman Julia Maggio talks death-defying work on 'Cobra Kai,' 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Fear Street' and more

"The Other Two" star Heléne Yorke talks season 2 of hilarious series

NEW YORK — Julia Maggio has appeared in blockbusters like “Zombieland: Double Tap,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and more, but you probably wouldn’t even recognize her.

That’s because most of her work is behind the scenes, doubling for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The stuntwoman, who’s also a producer and Emmy Award nominee, joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about her impressive, dangerous work.