QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are investigating after students were seen storming the hallways of a Queens high school last Monday, according to the NYPD.

The chaos broke out after the Hillcrest High School students learned that a teacher allegedly attended a pro-Israel rally, according to a report from the New York Post. The NYPD tells PIX11 News that a 45-year-old teacher had called police concerned for her safety after threats were made on social media by an unknown person.

The teacher was allegedly so terrified at the students’ response to her Facebook post holding a poster saying, “I stand with Israel,” she took cover during the chaos and hid in a classroom, according to reports.

Mayor Eric Adams responded to the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter), calling the alleged harassment a “vile show of antisemitism… motivated by ignorance-fueled hatred.”

He said the Department of Education is, “already conducting a full investigation into how this incident took place, and, this week, Project Pivot teams will begin outreach with students at Hillcrest to ensure they understand why this behavior was unacceptable.”

An antisemitism rally will be held Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. in front of DOE district offices in Ozone Park.

The DOE previously warned staff members of potential violations of the department’s policy for political speech in a letter sent out ahead of a walkout in support of Palestinians, according to a report from Chalkbeat.

The letter reportedly read in part, “We will review and take appropriate action on a case-by-case basis.”

PIX11 News reached out to the DOE for comment on the incident.