New York (PIX11) Sickle Cell Disorder is a serious illness affecting not only African-Americans. Student Parker Todd, son of PIX11 correspondent Nicole Johnson, lives with the condition but he doesn’t let it stop him. He is releasing a new book ‘The Adventures of The Sickler: The Battle of Two Evils’ which tackles bullying and addressed Covid-19.

Parker wants to inspire people through his writing and let them to know that they can fight through anything.

‘The Adventures of The Sickler: The Battle of Two Evils’ will be releasing July 1st, 2023.