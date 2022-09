NEW YORK (PIX11) — More than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts said that every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke, and every 3.5 minutes, someone dies because of one.

Dr. Mitchell Elkind from the American Heart Association joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to expound on the warning signs of stroke.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.