New Jersey native Gaten Matarazzo is taking on the Big Apple in a big way. The “Stranger Things” star recently moved to New York City and is set to return to Broadway in “Dear Evan Hansen.”

This is not Matarazzo’s first time on Broadway. As a child, he performed in “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” and “Les Miserables.” He will step into the role of “Jared Kleinman” in the award-winning musical on July 19.

Tickets for “Dear Evan Hansen” are available through Telecharge or at the Music Box Theater box office.