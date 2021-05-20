Stop Asian Hate forum: Fighting back against Asian hate crimes

Anti-Asian hate crimes continue to plague the city, and even though Congress passed a hate crimes bill, the conversation needs to be kept alive about what steps can be taken to prevent more attacks from happening.

A forum with lawmakers and state leaders hosted by Elmhurst Hospital in Queens was scheduled for Thursday at 12 p.m.

PIX11 News’ Betty Nguyen is among the speakers.

Dr. Eric Wei, senior vice president or New York City Health and Hospitals, will also be part of the conversation.

He spoke with PIX11 News to give a preview of what to expect.

To join, click here.