NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Stonewall Inn started to honor new LGBTQ+ trailblazers on its “Wall of Honor.”

Known as the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, the Stonewall Inn carried on its legacy of forwarding the community’s cause as Pride Month continues. Some of the new honorees are composer Stephen Sondheim, activist Urvashi Vaid and diplomat James Hormel.

Cathy Renna from the National LGBTQ Task Force joined PIX11 News to talk about the contributions of the honorees.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.