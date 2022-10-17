NEW YORK (PIX11) — About one in five children between the ages of 12 and 18 reports being bullied in school, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

As National Bullying Prevention Month continues, Ross Ellis, the founder and CEO of the Stomp Out Bullying non-profit organization, joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss the battle against bullying.

“Prevention is educating the kids,” said Ellis, when asked the key to stopping bullying. “The schools have to educate them, the parents have to educate them. Some parents will say, ‘Not my child,’ but yet, you have to look and see what your child’s behavior is like.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.