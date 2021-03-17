Baltimore brother and sister duo Kali and Spirit Rahman, also known as the “Stock Up Kids,” told PIX11’s Marysol Castro all about their program teaching other kids (and adults) about the stock market and financial literacy.

The siblings, just 13 and 11 years old, told Castro how they first learned about money and the market.

Now, they share their knowledge through paid online courses (more information on their website), speaking engagements and their YouTube channel.

Plus, they even gave the PIX11 anchors some stock market tips.