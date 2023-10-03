New York (PIX11) Learning does not have to stop for children once they leave the classroom. Parents can keep it going by introducing STEM toys into their everyday play. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. Laurie Schacht, chief toy officer at The Toy Insider, return to PIX11 with a few fun and educations toys for kids.

MAGIC ADVENTURES TELESCOPE (LEAPFROG)

● Young astronomers can focus on the Moon at night or

nature during the day.

● They’ll be amazed at what they can see with up to

110x zoom on this real telescope.

● Activate 100+ amazing videos and images, courtesy of

NASA and the European Space Agency that deepen space

knowledge by exploring the solar system, the Moon, star life

cycles, constellations, space discoveries and more.

● Looking at something amazing? Capture and save

pictures of what you see.

● Ages: 5+

● MSRP: $99.99

● Available: Amazon, Target

VIRTUAL REALITY DINOSAURS, ANIMALS, & OCEANS

(ABACUS)

● Kids can discover the animal kingdom, the world

of dinosaurs, or the depths of the ocean like never

before with these sets that each include a 96-page DK

book from Penguin Random House, featuring hundreds

of animals, dinosaurs, and sea creatures.

● Kids can use the included VR goggles to activate

over 40 virtual reality experiences.

● They will discover habitats, eating and mating

behaviors, hunting strategies, and even the conservation

and rescue efforts that protect these lovable creatures.

● Ages: 8+

● MSRP: $59.99

● Available: Amazon, Abacusbrands.com

SNAP FM RADIO BY SNAP CIRCUITS (ELENCO)

● This entry level SNAP FM RADIO STEM kit provides

hands-on learning through building kids’ very own FM radio.

● Kids today don’t have many everyday opportunities

to learn about electronics and hand build their own

electronic machine; the SNAP FM Radio design offers four

unique projects that allow kids to build their own FM Radio,

understand radio waves, and learn about amplifiers.

● Through building a simple circuit and understanding its components, SNAP FM Radio provides a

valuable and practical STEM toy experience for all kids to enjoy.

● Ages: 8+

● MSRP: $19.99

● Available: Amazon

PYXEL A CODER’S BEST FRIEND (EDUCATIONAL INSIGHTS)

● PYXEL A Coder’s Best Friend is a hands-on coding pet that helps

kids eight and up learn to code, unleashing their STEM confidence no

matter where they are on their coding journey.

● Unbox PYXEL and immediately start coding the newest,

smartest breed of pets to perform different tricks, sounds, and

emotions with two of the most important coding languages: Blockly and

Python – the same Space X uses!

● Activate the code on your computer or use the Code Activator

to load & activate codes from anywhere.

● Ages: 8+

● MSRP: $124.99

● Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target, educationalinsights.com

SMITHSONIAN – PLANETARIUM PROJECTOR (NSI INTERNATIONAL)

● These kits feature scientific themes that can teach kids more about

certain science topics.

● Kids can bring the nighttime sky into their room with the

Planetarium Projector.

● Just aim the projector at a light-colored wall or ceiling, and project

a rotating star pattern of the northern sky.

● Includes three disks that also feature 24 high-definition space

images that kids can project alongside the stars: planets, nebulae, moons,

asteroids, and other celestial bodies, as well as a satellite, space station,

astronaut, space shuttle and more.

● Kids can project more than 50 different image combinations.

● Ages: 8+

● MSRP: $29.99

● Available: Target

HYDRAULIC BOXING BOTS (THAMES & KOSMOS)

● Build two boxing robots that are powered by hydraulics!

● Learn about the physics, design, and components of

hydraulic (water-powered) mechanisms, including gears,

cylinders, and pistons.

● Kit includes the parts to build two boxing bots plus a

scoreboard so that you can challenge a friend to a hydraulic

robot battle.

● Introduces important physics and engineering lessons

through a fun, hands-on building project with a big punch!

● Ages: 10+ with help, 12+ “I got this!”

● MSRP: $49.95

● Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble