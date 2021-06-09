NEW YORK — The tri-state area dealt with heat and humidity for several days, and we’re bracing for another day of hot temperatures.

The official start of summer is still 11 days away!

Staying cool in the heat, especially while wearing a mask, is no easy feat.

The heat can also be dangerous for young children and seniors, as well as those who take certain types of medication.

Dr. Jim Dwyer, Chair of Emergency Medicine at Northern Westchester Hospital shared a few things to keep in mind as we try to stay cool.

Dwyer shared the different warning signs people may start to feel if they’re suffering from heat exhaustion, which include excessive sweating, a flushed face, fatigue and clammy skin.

If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, Dwyer advised people to get out of the heat and get into air conditioning. No AC? Get out of the sun and stay in the shade.

He also said people need to stay hydrated. If you can also get into the pool or water, that would work.

Heat stroke is different from heat exhaustion. Symptoms for heat stroke include a fever, sweating stops, extreme fatigue, confusion and a beet-red face or skin.

Dwyer said if there’s an opportunity to ditch the masks while outdoors, do so. If you can’t make sure you wear a light-colored, breathable mask and keep yourself hydrated.