The state of our security ahead of 9/11 anniversary

NEW YORK — As we prepare to mark the solemn milestone of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, we’re taking a closer look at the state of our security in the face of evolving threats.

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have issued a warning. Terrorist may exploit the 9/11 Memorial, even though there are no credible threats against the United States at this time.

Former state Senator Michael Balboni, who was in office during 9/11 and was appointed the first chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, joined the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday.

Balboni recalled his memories from Sept. 11 and reflected on if he thinks the surveillance and counterterrorism laws passed after the attacks have stood the test of time.

Plus, Balboni spoke on how law enforcement can guard against cyberattacks, as threats have evolved.