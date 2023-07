New York (PIX11) The world of entertainment is constantly on the move and so are the stars. There is plenty of talent out there and entertainment journalist Tanisha LaVerne Grant sharesher picks. She says to be on the lookout for Ashley Park, Hasan Minhaj, Julian Lerner, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

