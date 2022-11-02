New York (PIX11) A special screening for the highly anticipated Marvel movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was held at the AMC in Herald Square.

The red carpet was packed with stars from the film such as Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Tenoch Huerta, Danai Gurira , and director Ryan Coogler. They share their thoughts on the powerful message the film delivers about African American culture and inclusion. And of course, they pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Also walking the red carpet were Queen Latifah, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Wale, Maxwell, Sherri Shepherd, Amber Ruffin.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will be in theaters November 11, 2022