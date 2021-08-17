‘Stargirl’ star Yvette Monreal talks Wildcat in new season

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — “Stargirl” character Yolanda Montez, aka Wildcat, is finding out that the life of a superhero isn’t all she expected it to be.

Well, at least she has a super-powered best friend to help her deal.

Actress Yvette Monreal chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe to share the details on the new season of “DC’s Stargirl” on the CW.

“DC’s Stargirl” airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on PIX11 or your local CW affiliate.

Due to the Yankees game on Aug. 17, that night’s episode will air on Saturday at 8 p.m., followed by the season finale of “Superman & Lois” at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss