NEW YORK — The CW’s hit superhero show “Stargirl” is back for a second season and who better to ask about the new season than Stargirl herself, AKA actress Brec Bassinger.

The young star chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe on Monday about the new episodes, including a new villain she’ll face.

Watch new episodes of “DC’s Stargirl” Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on PIX11, or your local CW affiliate.