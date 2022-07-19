He’s a “Star Trek” O.G. — originating the role of “Mr. Sulu” on the classic Sci-Fi series. He also has a long list of film, TV, and theater credits. Currently, Takei lends his voice for the new, animated feature “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.” The film has a star-studded cast which includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ricky Gervais, Aasif Mandvi, Gabriel Iglesias.

The outspoken activist also took time to sing a pretty tune for PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe.

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” is in theaters July 15.