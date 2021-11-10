‘Star Trek: Discovery’ star David Ajala talks new season, Comic Con and more

Last season, “Star Trek: Discovery” jumped 1,000 years into the future. And this upcoming season, some action is about to go down with a universal threat that could cause some serious destruction.

No world seems safe from this mysterious event, so how are they going to deal with it?

Show star David Ajala, who plays Cleveland Booker, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News all about the new season.

Plus, after roles in “Star Trek,” “Supergirl” and “Nightfliers,” Ajala told us about gravitating toward action and sci-fi projects.

The actor also spoke about how loyal sci-fi fans are and what it’s been like going to the conventions like Comic Con and more.

Season four of “Star Trek: Discovery” premieres on Paramount+ on Nov. 18.