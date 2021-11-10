‘Star Trek: Discovery’ star David Ajala talks new season, Comic Con and more

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Last season, “Star Trek: Discovery” jumped 1,000 years into the future. And this upcoming season, some action is about to go down with a universal threat that could cause some serious destruction.

No world seems safe from this mysterious event, so how are they going to deal with it?

Show star David Ajala, who plays Cleveland Booker, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News all about the new season.

Plus, after roles in “Star Trek,” “Supergirl” and “Nightfliers,” Ajala told us about gravitating toward action and sci-fi projects.

The actor also spoke about how loyal sci-fi fans are and what it’s been like going to the conventions like Comic Con and more.

Season four of “Star Trek: Discovery” premieres on Paramount+ on Nov. 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Real to reel with Phaedra Parks

Dog fostering: Muddy Paws Rescue explains process, how to help

'Star Trek: Discovery' star David Ajala talks new season, Comic Con, more

"I have confidence in Eric": Shea on rumors of Adams' NYPD commissioner pick

Holiday travel tips

Comedian Gary Gulman talks Carnegie Hall stand-up show for NY Comedy Festival

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss