NEW YORK — Earlier this year, a young Brooklyn boy went viral for his photography skills.

Mikaela Pabon had posted a video of her 7-year-old son, Christian, snapping pictures of some of his friends at various locations across the city. The video quickly went viral.

Christian told PIX11 back in March that his dream was to create his own fashion line. Now, his dream has come true.

Christian, joined by his proud parents, stopped by PIX Plaza to showcase his new line of streetwear for kids called “Star DNA.”