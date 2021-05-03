Spring is in bloom at the Macy’s Flower Show

MANHATTAN — Spring is in bloom at Herald Square as the Macy’s Flower Show returns to New York City.

This spring, the “Give. Love. Bloom.” celebration allows floral fans to explore over-the-top gardens inside the flagship store’s main floor, balcony level and windows.

There will also be a special presentation at Herald Square Park. 

This year, the annual event has been reimagined to bring spring to life for guests safely. 

Highlights include “The Kaleidoscope of Courage,” “The Dragonfly Dreamscape,” “Specialty Gardens” and “The Positivity Promenade.”

The celebration, which is open during regular store hours, runs through May 16 and is free to the public.

PIX11’s Ben Aaron had the chance to visit the presentation and get an up-close look at the displays. 

Visit Macy’s website for more information. 

