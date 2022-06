HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Apollo Theater’s signature fundraiser comes back this year.

Located where Black culture has been widely celebrated, the event is set to continue its legacy of entertainment and philanthropy.

Kamilah Forbes, executive producer from the Apollo Theater, joined PIX11 News to talk about the event, which will be hosted by Kenan Thompson and will be attended by renowned stars like Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry.

