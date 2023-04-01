New York (PIX11) ‘Spinning Gold’ brings audiences back in time to the 1970s showcasing the musicc industry. It tells the story of Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records which gave birth to many iconic voices in music. The label featured artists such as, The Isley Brothers, Donna Summer, Kiss, Bill Withers, and many others.

Neil’s son, Tim Bogart, wrote and directed the film and was thrilled to tell his father’s story. The cast had a fun time working portraying the artists and learning things about the music business that they didn’t know.

‘Spinning Gold’ hits theaters March 31, 2023.