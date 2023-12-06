NEW YORK (PIX11) – A special election is now set in New York to replace former Rep. George Santos, who was expelled Friday, in Congress.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the special election will be taking place on Feb. 13.

The vote to oust Santos came on the heels of a damning House Ethics Committee report that alleged the Republican lawmaker stole from his campaign and deceived donors.

As for who will replace him to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District, Democratic Party leaders said they’re going to spend a little more time deciding on their nominee, though it could be revealed by Thursday.

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi is the likely selection, according to sources. Former state Sen. Anna Kaplan is also eyeing the seat.

As for Republicans who are looking to hold on to the district and maintain their narrow House majority going forward, potential candidates include retired police detective Mike Sapraicone, Air Force veteran Kellen Curry and Nassau County legislator Mazi Pilip.

President Joe Biden previously won the district by 8 points in 2020, but it has since shifted to a more conservative direction.